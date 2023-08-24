EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension will sponsor a diabetes clinic on Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, which is located at 208 N. Callender St. It will be led by Jenna Smith, who works for the extension group as a nutrition/wellness educator and registered dietitian. It is free and no registration is required.
Diabetes clinic on tap
