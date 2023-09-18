EUREKA – Woodford County will conduct an auction for various real estate properties that have been delinquent since 2019. A total of seven items will be up for grabs. All written bids must be received at the treasurer’s office in the courthouse no later than the close of business on Sept. 29. The office is located at 115 N. Main St., Eureka, 61530. September 29 is also the date for any online bid submissions. Those can be done at www.iltaxsalebids.com. The required minimum bid is $823 per item. Bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the treasurer’s office or at www.iltaxsale.com. For more information on the auction, contact (800) 248-2850 or visit www.iltaxsale.com.