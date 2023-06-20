ROANOKE - The village will continue to receive police services from the Woodford County Sheriff's Department. At their May 16 meeting, the county board approved a new four-year contract. The department has provided police protection since 2009 after the village's own police department was disbanded. Under the terms of the new contract, deputies will patrol eight hours a day, seven days a week.

The department provides police services for four other communities: Germantown Hills, Minonk, Spring Bay and Washburn. Of those, only Minonk contracts for full-time services.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword has negotiated contracts for police services with communities for nine years. He indicated the county board insists and he agrees that providing police services should be a break-even proposition for the department.

"I estimate to the best of my ability what it costs us to offer police services for each community," he said. "One taxing body should not make money off another taxing body. This is a public service."

Tipsword believes the police services offered by the department to the communities are worth the money because they have access to all the resources of the department, many of which a small town cannot afford such as investigative and narcotics work.

Village Board President Michael Smith agrees.

"By contracting with the sheriff's department, we avoid all the overhead costs of training and equipment," he said. "These costs are unavoidable and significant. When the costs of wages and benefits are included, we feel our present model is best for our residents."

Smith noted some residents in the community of 1,500 want law enforcement officers who answer to the village board. He is not in favor of that sentiment.

"I believe having a law enforcement professional handle law enforcement staff is exponentially preferable than having law enforcement officers report to a village board," he said. "I've personally witnessed both models in our village — having our own police department and contacted services — and I can say unequivocally that our present model of contracting services through the Sheriff's Department is the best model."

Deputies used to be assigned to a community with regular hours. Now, different officers patrol at different times.

Smith likes that setup.

"Our village board does not want the deputies' time in Roanoke to be predictable," he said. "We've left it up to the department to vary the hours the deputies are in town with the understanding that we would get the hours we contract for. We've been very pleased with the quality of the deputies. Lieutenant Marshall Smith has brought new deputies to village board meetings so he can introduce them to us."

The new contract between the village and the department began May 1 and will continue through April 30, 2024 with automatic annual renewals scheduled through April 30 of '27. The contract starts out with a cost of $141,731, rises to $144,990 next May, $148,325 in May '25 and $151,737 for May of '26.

The department bills the village for requested special services such as extra patrols.

The village must reimburse the department for unforeseen hourly salary rate increases of deputies assigned to patrol if the village is informed in a timely manner. Roanoke must also reimburse the department for unforeseen increases in the Illinois Retirement System's (IRS) mileage rate.

State laws and village ordinances are enforced by the deputies. The department also provides the village with a monthly police activity report.