EUREKA – The Woodford County Board has ended its animal control administrator's contract after public outcry over his role in the death of a kitten that had been living in a local salon. The death of the animal, named Kiki, also prompted her owner to file a civil suit in federal court that named the now former animal control administrator Tim Abney as a defendant alongside the county, board chair John Krug and Peterson Vet Inc., which also operates under the name of Associated Veterinary Clinic. Abney, Klug and the clinic could not immediately be reached for comment after the board's decision at Tuesday night’s meeting, which drew a crowd of around 100 people, many of whom wore purple T-shirts bearing the phrase "Justice for Kiki" to honor the euthanized kitten. Posters featuring photos of the kitten were also distributed at the front entrance of the county courthouse.

Sarah Keim, a stylist at Razor Zone Salon and plaintiff in the lawsuit, rescued Kiki in January and began taking her for veterinary care in March. Kiki would not live to her next scheduled veterinary appointment that was Monday, one day before the meeting. The lawsuit indicated trouble began March 23 when an incident was first obtained and reported by Peoria television station WMBD. That is when Abney told salon staff that a client had complained after being bitten and scratched by Kiki two days earlier. In response, Keim showed Abney paperwork that verified Kiki was in the process of being vetted by Just Animals Vaccine Clinic and had a second round of shots scheduled for this month. The conversation moved to the back room of the salon, where Abney accused another employee of lying to him when he called her on her personal cellphone, which he believed to be the number to Razor Zone.

The lawsuit described Abney grabbed Kiki by the scruff of the neck and walking out with her. The women who spoke to police about Abney's behavior at the salon described it as "incredibly intimidating" and "bullying,”

According to Razor Zone Salon Owner Shannon Shreffler, who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, that Abney's actions were a "gross misuse of authority."

"Worst-case scenario, Kiki should have been placed in a 10-day quarantine to make sure she was OK," Shreffler said. Instead, Kiki was euthanized.

Abney had told Keim and Shreffler on March 23 that he needed to take the kitten to the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital in Urbana to be killed and tested for rabies because the bite victim — a woman who, according to the lawsuit, only wanted to be reimbursed less than $10 for antibiotics — could become seriously ill and die if Kiki had rabies.

However, when Keim called the clinic and diagnostic lab the next day, she learned that Kiki had never been taken there. Whe confronted about it, according to the police report, Abney acknowledged that he had instead taken the animal to Associated Veterinarian near Washington to be euthanized. Her head was then removed and sent to the U of I VH for testing.

The lawsuit alleges that Abney filled out paperwork with the veterinarian's clinic and indicated Kiki was a stray that had not bitten anyone in the last 10 days. The clinic, however, indicated on Illinois Department of Public Health paperwork that Kiki was owned by the county’s animal control and that her head was being submitted because Kiki had bitten someone.

Keim and Shreffler told police that Abney initially mentioned the victim in the case suffered bites and scratches to the face. When they asked to see photos, however, only a wound on the woman's forearm was visible and it did not appear to be fresh.

Under state law, if an animal control administrator is not a veterinarian, all medical decisions are to be deferred to a deputy administrator, who must be a licensed veterinarian. Abney is not a licensed veterinarian and animal control does not have any deputy administrators who are veterinarians. The law also says that if a licensed administrator or deputy administrator learns that an animal has bitten a person, the animal is to be confined under a veterinarian's observation for at least 10 days after the bite occurred. The confinement period is the same for an animal that is believed to have rabies.

It is unclear why Kiki was euthanized so quickly.

The incident was investigated by the Eureka Police Department and later the case was forwarded to the Woodford County State's Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed.

After a roughly one-hour closed session, the board agreed to terminate Abney's contract effective immediately.

According to Shreffler, the decision will not bring Kiki back, but it helps to protect county residents and their pets. She also thanked Cats of Woodford County for their support and encouraged the members of the public who rallied behind Kiki to support the organization, which is currently overrun with bottle-fed kittens in need of fostering.

"In the big picture, we do not have any no-kill shelters in our county," Shreffler said. "I would love to get a no-kill shelter somewhere in Woodford County and get some volunteers and get that rolling and maybe call it 'Kiki's Place.'"