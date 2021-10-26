 Skip to main content
County puts tentative budget on display

  • Updated
EUREKA - At an Oct. 19 meeting, the Woodford County Board put its tentative budget that is nearly four percent more than last year on display.

After a detailed discussion, the board voted to approve an amendment to add an expense to purchase a newer vehicle for use by the Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Board member Dan Steffen proposed the change, as he noted the 1992 vehicle that is in service needs extensive maintenance and repairs and should be replaced.

“This is the year to do this; we’re not breaking the budget,” Steffen said.

The Sheriff's Department did not request a new vehicle for the EMA, but added more expenses into the repair and maintenance for vehicles line item to repair the current one.

See full article on Oct. 28 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

