EUREKA – The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will sponsor a pair of upcoming events. The first is an electrofishing demonstration and fish fry to take place Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. along the bank of the lake near the pavilion. Blake Bushman, a fisheries biologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will be on hand to provide tips to achieve a healthy pond ecosystem. The demonstration will be held first followed by the fish fry. Reservations are required and space may be limited. To register, contact the SWCD at (309) 467-2308 extension 3 no later than Aug. 7.
In addition, they are also conducting a summer native plant sale. Plants are $3 each and come in five inch plugs. Orders will be taken until Aug. 9 with pick up scheduled for Aug. 30 at the office, which is located at 937 W. Center St. (U.S. Route 24). For more information, visit www.woodfordcountyswcd/tripod.com to download a flyer and descriptions of the available plants.