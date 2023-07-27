Related to this story

APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

This past week at the AC Home kicked off on July 15 with fun by way of various experiments based on the Bible with Dr. Fizzlebop. Also, Daryl …

3-year-old drowns in pond

EUREKA — A 3-year-old Washington girl drowned in a Eureka pond last week, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.

APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

This past week at the AC Home started off July 10 with men’s coffee hour; Liane Smith played the baby grand piano, bingo and a few rounds of r…

Four H fair set

EUREKA – The Woodford County 4-H Fair starts this Monday, July 24 and runs through July 27 at Farm Bureau Park. It is located just east of tow…