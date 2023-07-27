EUREKA – The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will sponsor a pair of upcoming events. The first is an electrofishing demonstration and fish fry to take place Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. along the bank of the lake near the pavilion. Blake Bushman, a fisheries biologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will be on hand to provide tips to achieve a healthy pond ecosystem. The demonstration will be held first followed by the fish fry. Reservations are required and space may be limited. To register, contact the SWCD at (309) 467-2308 extension 3 no later than Aug. 7.