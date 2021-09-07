 Skip to main content
County Deputy rescues stray cats in her spare time

  • Updated
A FRIEND TO THE FOUR-LEGGED CREATURES

TLC - Eryn Pearson holds Mona, the first animal she saved after organizing Cats of Woodford Co., a rescue operation aimed at helping feral cats (For the Journal/Matt Dayhoff).

GERMANTOWN HILLS - To Eryn Pearson, caring for cats often means caring for people. The Woodford County Sheriff’s Deputy is becoming more and more known for her work with stray cats. She is trying to fill a small part of a big hole, as the county's animal control ordinances address no animals but dogs, a line the board has drawn based on finances.

But, according to Pearson, who attended law school and holds a master’s degree in business, there is more involved in her work than just herding cats. She tends to public complaints regarding cat hoarding, which usually is indicative of mental-health issues of residents.

“This goes beyond our compassion for animals,” Pearson said.

Still, whether a case involves one stray or dozens, what can be done with the animals? With help, Pearson is spearheading a new organization called Cats of Woodford Co. She is seeking a not-for-profit designation, which would allow her to seek grants and tax-deductible contributions.

But for now, she is funding many of the expenses out of her own pocket that includes $18,000 for a shelter on her own residential property.

See full article on Sept. 9 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

