County board hears about broadband

EUREKA—The Woodford County Farm Bureau expressed its support for

bringing broadband Internet service to rural areas of the county at an Aug. 16 meeting.

Farm Bureau manager Malena Cook told the board her organization had

sent out postcards that asked rural residents to take an online survey to

determine the need for broadband.

“The best input on the survey came from Woodford,” Cook said.

The survey found 3,005 households in the county do not have access to

broadband. Several organizations have determined access to broadband

improves education opportunities, business needs and has an impact on

the agricultural community.

“Some agriculture technology is only available through broadband,” Cook said.

The Farm Bureau estimates it will take $3 million to connect Woodford to broadband. There will be $700 million in federal money

coming to Illinois that will be available through a competitive grant

process to service providers. More money will likely also be available

through public and private partnership grants.

“It will be important to rural life and will impact the ag community,”

Cook said.

County Board Chair John Krug would like to have volunteers from the board to serve on an ad hoc committee that solely deals with the issues of bringing broadband to the county. He will be setting up that committee soon.

“I think we owe it to our constituents to let them know we have a

plan,” Krug said.