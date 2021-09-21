County-based program continues to thrive

EUREKA - The high school classroom has been replaced with the executive board room for one group of local teenagers with the hope he/she will remain in the area workforce.

Seventeen juniors and seniors from El Paso-Gridley, Eureka and Roanoke-Benson are opening the door to entrepreneurship through the Woodford County CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) class as part of their curriculum. Individuals receive two hours of credit for completing the two-semester class. And starting next semester, he/she will receive dual credit at East Peoria-based Illinois Central College as well.

Those students interested in business as a career are “learning about all the career opportunities in Woodford County that otherwise would probably go unnoticed by them,” said class facilitator Richard Wherley of Eureka. “They are discovering well over 100 different types of careers they can pursue either with a college degree, internships or apprentice programs.

“To keep our communities vibrant, you have to have businesses. So, the hope is to invest in these students to keep all these communities healthy whether that’s the students working at existing businesses or creating their own,” said Wherley, who served as Eureka's principal for 23 years before he retired in 2018.

See full article on Sept. 23 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0