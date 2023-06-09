Robin Richey

Slow Cooker Pineapple Chicken

This slow cooker chicken has a sweet and sour flavor. There is a lot of sauce so it works well served over rice or pasta.

2½ lbs. chicken tenders

1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple undrained

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

⅓ c soy sauce

1 teaspoon & garlic powder

1 t. onion powder

½ t. salt

½ t. ground black pepper

3 Tablespoon cornstarch

3 T. water

Grease slow cooker crock. Add chicken then all ingredients except cornstarch and water. Stir to coat chicken. Cook on high for four hours. Turn off. Take chicken out and set aside. Make a slurry whisking cornstarch and water together. Add slurry to slow cooker and whisk to combine. For a thicker sauce, combine equal parts water and cornstarch and add a little at a time to mixture, until the sauce is the desired consistency. Return chicken to slow cooker to coat with sauce.

Broccoli Cauliflower Salad II

I tried this version of broccoli salad after I had shared the Amish Broccoli Salad with you – and like this one better. The dried cranberries and sunflower seeds add a unique flavor and texture.

6 cups chopped broccoli and cauliflower (approximately 1½ large heads broccoli and 1 medium head cauliflower)

½ c. finely chopped red or sweet onion

¾ c. dried cranberries

½ c. sunflower seeds

4 oz. low-fat cream cheese softened

½ c. fat-free sour cream

1 t. Dijon mustard

Seasoned salt or all-purpose seasoning to taste.

In a large bowl, whisk cream cheese, sour cream, mustard and seasoning. Add vegetables and stir to coat. Add cranberries and sunflower seeds and stir well. Best if refrigerated for one hour up to overnight to blend flavors.