Amish Broccoli Salad

A similar broccoli salad recipe was in a small Amish cookbook that I picked up when we lived close to the Amish community around Arthur. Chopping the broccoli and cauliflower makes this a quicker recipe by eliminating the steps of blanching and cooling the vegetables first.

1 head chopped broccoli

1 head chopped cauliflower

1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 c. fat-free sour cream

½ c. sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ to ½ lb. bacon cooked and crumbled

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar and salt to make a creamy dressing. Add the chopped vegetables and stir to coat. Stir in the bacon and the cheese and reserve a small amount to sprinkle on top of the salad just before serving.

Sour Cream Dill Bread

My mom used to make a similar quick bread with sour cream and fresh dill from the garden. Baking mix makes this recipe even easier. I baked the bread for a shorter time in a nine-inch square dish and cut it into squares to use like biscuits.

3 c. baking mix

1½ c. shredded Cheddar cheese

¾ c. milk

½ c. fat free or regular sour cream

1 Tablespoon sugar

¾ t. dried dill weed

¾ t. dry mustard

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a nine by five by three-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, beat egg then mix in the other ingredients just until moistened. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until golden brown. Coo for five minutes then loosen around sides of pan. Remove form pan and cool. Makes 16 slices.