Robin Richey

Hot Dog Bundles

I do not know where this recipe got its name, but it does bundle your favorite beans and hot dogs combination into a bun. Substitute your favorite baked bean recipe if you like.

1 15-16 ounce package hot dogs, cut into one inch slices

2 (16 oz.) cans “baked” beans

½ cup finely chopped onion

½ c. packed brown sugar

1 Tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard

8 hot dog buns

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In an eight or nine-inch square casserole dish, combine all ingredients except buns. Cover and bake 45 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Spoon into hot dog buns and serve.

Magic Marshmallow Crescent Puffs

Pillsbury launched refrigerated crescent rolls in 1965. This recipe from a Minnesota woman was the grand prize Pillsbury Bake-Off winner in 1969. Kids love to help make these and are so surprised by what happens to the marshmallow. Be sure to seal the rolls well to avoid molten marshmallow mishaps.

¼ c. sugar

1 t. cinnamon

2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls

16 large marshmallows

¼ c. melted butter

¼ c. chopped nuts

Icing:

½ c. powdered sugar

2-3 t. milk

½ t. vanilla

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 16 muffin cups. Melt butter. Combine sugar and cinnamon. Separate crescent dough into 16 pieces. Dip marshmallow in butter, then in cinnamon/sugar mixture. Wrap a crescent dough triangle around each marshmallow and seal it inside. Dip sealed side in butter and place butter side down in muffin cup. Repeat process. Bake 10-15 minutes. While rolls are baking, mix icing ingredients until smooth. When rolls are done, remove from pan immediately and drizzle with icing, sprinkle with nuts and serve warm.