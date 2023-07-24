Robin Richey

Cheeseburger Pasta (Stovetop)

What’s not to like about a quick recipe that cooks in one skillet and has beef and cheese? This was another try for me at using cheddar cheese soup and it worked well in this combination.

1 pound ground beef

1 can of cheddar cheese soup

1 can of tomato soup

1½ cup of water

2 c. uncooked medium pasta

Brown the beef in a large skillet and drain. Return meat to skillet and stir in soups, water and pasta. Heat to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Cook for 10 minutes or until pasta is tender and stir often. Serves up to four.

Chewy Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies

Using the mixer makes combining the ingredients in this recipe easier. I like the variation of butterscotch chips versus raisins or chocolate chips that are in most oatmeal cookie recipes. The original recipe calls to flatten the cookies using your hand, but the dough was way too sticky for that, so I used a lightly oiled spatula.

½ c. butter or margarine (room temperature)

½ c. brown sugar

¼ c. sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 c. flour

½ t. baking soda

½ t. salt

1½ c. oatmeal

1 11 oz. bag butterscotch chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. With a mixer, cream butter and sugars until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and mix until combined. Add the flour, baking soda, salt and oatmeal and mix on low speed until just combined. Stir in butterscotch chips. Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone mat. Drop cookies using a one and a half Tablespoon scoop or a tablespoon. Lightly oil a spatula and press cookies down slightly. Leave some room between cookies as they will spread a little during baking. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are lightly brown and tops are set. Remove from the oven, cool on cookie sheet for three minutes then transfer to a wire rack or foil to cool.