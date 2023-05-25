Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Robin Richey

Onion Pork Chops

This is a quick, slow cooker main dish with just three ingredients. Choose bone-in or boneless chops. If pork chops are thin, reduce time and check for doneness (145 degrees Fahrenheit).

4 pork chops

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 cup chicken broth

Grease show cooker. Place pork chops in slow cooker. In a separate bowl, mix soup mix and chicken broth. Pour over chops. Cook on high heat for one hour, then low heat for five to six hours, depending on the thickness of the chops.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cereal Bars

I got this recipe from someone who makes it often. Not much needs to be said about anything that has peanut butter and chocolate.

2 c. sugar

2 c. corn syrup

1 16 to 18 ounce jar creamy peanut butter

8 c. crisp rice cereal

6 oz. butterscotch chips

6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Line a 9 x 13 baking pan with foil and grease well. Pour cereal into a large bowl. Bring sugar and syrup to a boil in a large saucepan. Add peanut butter and stir until well blended. Remove from heat and pour hot mixture over cereal. Mix thoroughly. Spread and press into prepared pan. Sprinkle butterscotch and chocolate chips over top. Press into cereal mixture lightly with a spoon. When cool, cut into bars.