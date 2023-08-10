Southwest Baked Pork Chops

The easy marinade is what makes these “Southwest” pork chops. If you want sauce to top the pork chops, save one quarter cup of the marinade mixture before adding pork chops then heat before serving. Remember that pork does not need to be “well-done” to be safe. Cook pork to internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

4 to 6 pork chops

1 8 ounce bottle Italian dressing

1 8 oz. can tomato sauce

2 Tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 t. cayenne

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all ingredients and pour over pork chops. Marinate in the refrigerator overnight. Place pork chops on a rack in a sheet pan or on a broiler pan and bake for 10 to 15 minutes which can depend on the thickness of the chops.

Three-ingredient Pumpkin Bars

I only made one pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving last fall so there was an extra can of pumpkin on the shelf, waiting to be used in a new recipe. These easy pumpkin bars will be good any time of year. The moist bars taste good just sprinkled with powdered sugar, but you can splurge with some cream cheese frosting if you want.

1 15 oz. can pumpkin

1 box yellow cake mix

2 t. pumpkin pie spice

Powdered sugar (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a nine x 13-inch baking pan or dish with pan spray. In a large bowl, mix pumpkin, dry cake mix and spice. Spoon into prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired or after cake is cool then top with frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting

My standard way to make cream cheese frosting is to make vanilla frosting and stir in some softened or whipped cream cheese. I decided it was time to find a recipe. You can easily double this recipe depending on what you are going to frost.

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup softened butter

1 t. vanilla

Pinch of salt

2 c. powdered sugar

Mix cream cheese and butter. Add vanilla and salt. Stir in powdered sugar until smooth.