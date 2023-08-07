Barbecue Chicken Bubble-up Bake

“Bubble-up” recipes are a fairly new way for biscuit companies to incorporate refrigerated biscuits in family recipes. I will say that these bakes are much easier to make successfully than the biscuit “bomb” recipes that were popular for a while.

2 to 3 cups cooked chicken

1 can of large refrigerated biscuits (up to eight)

1 18 ounce bottle barbecue sauce

1 to 2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with pan spray. Separate dough into eight biscuits. Cut each biscuit into eight pieces and set aside. Place cooked chicken in a large bowl. Pour barbecue sauce over chicken and stir to combine. Add biscuit dough pieces and gently toss to combine. Spread mixture evenly in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle cheese over top. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and cheese is melted. Serves for six.

Amish Harvest Tomatoes

I do miss growing and eating tomatoes from my own garden, but the deer, rabbits, raccoons and even a ground hog made us decide years ago that it was not worth the effort. I hope you have access to good home-grown tomatoes to try this tomato salad.

3 large tomatoes, cored and cut into one-inch chunks

1 large onion, cut into thin half-moon slices

½ c. vegetable oil

½ c. apple cider vinegar

1/3 c. sugar

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1 t. salt

¼ t. black pepper

In a large bowl whisk together oil, vinegar, sugar, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper until sugar is dissolved. Add tomatoes and onions and mix well. Serve or cover and chill until ready to serve.