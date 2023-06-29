Crunchy Baked Chicken
Cheese crackers add the crunch to this baked chicken main dish. Bake until chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit on an instant-read thermometer.
1 cup finely crushed cheese crackers
2 Tablespoons sesame seeds
1 teaspoon chopped parsley
½ t. salt
¼ t. ground black pepper
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
½ c. butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with pan spray. In a shallow dish, combine cracker crumbs, sesame seeds, parsley, salt and black pepper. Place butter in another shallow dish. Dip chicken in butter then dip in cracker-crumb mixture and coat evenly on both sides. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet. Bake 20 to 25 minutes until chicken is golden.
Onion Bread
Baking mix makes this onion bread easy. Onion and added seasonings make it tasty.
3 T. butter
1 large onion, finely chopped
3 c. reduced-fat baking mix
1 egg
1 c. milk
1 t. dried basil
1 t. dried dill weed
1 t. garlic powder
1 t. salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Melt butter in a skillet over low heat and sauté the onion for eight to 10 minutes or until golden. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Add the sautéed onion to the biscuit mixture and stir just until blended. Spoon the mixture into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until golden on top and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool before removing from the pan.