Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with pan spray. In a shallow dish, combine cracker crumbs, sesame seeds, parsley, salt and black pepper. Place butter in another shallow dish. Dip chicken in butter then dip in cracker-crumb mixture and coat evenly on both sides. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet. Bake 20 to 25 minutes until chicken is golden.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Melt butter in a skillet over low heat and sauté the onion for eight to 10 minutes or until golden. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Add the sautéed onion to the biscuit mixture and stir just until blended. Spoon the mixture into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until golden on top and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool before removing from the pan.