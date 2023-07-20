Ham and Pea Salad

Ham and peas go together to make a tasty main dish salad. You can use fresh, frozen or drained canned peas. The next time I make this, I’m going to add a little more dressing and mix the salad with cooked pasta.

2 cups of green peas

1½ c. chopped ham

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

½ c. chopped celery

1 c. chopped onion

½ c. ranch salad dressing

Mix all the ingredients except the dressing. Pour dressing over the top and toss to coat evenly. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Peanut Butter Fudge

This is a quick and very peanutty version of peanut butter fudge. This soft fudge also freezes well if you actually have any left.

1 16 ounce jar of peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

1 16 oz. container vanilla frosting (not whipped frosting)

Line an 8-inch-square pan with wax paper or parchment paper. Spoon peanut butter and frosting into a microwave safe container. Microwave on high for 30 to 50 seconds. Stir to combine thoroughly. Pour into prepared pan and refrigerate until firm. Cut into squares.