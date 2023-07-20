Ham and Pea Salad
Ham and peas go together to make a tasty main dish salad. You can use fresh, frozen or drained canned peas. The next time I make this, I’m going to add a little more dressing and mix the salad with cooked pasta.
2 cups of green peas
1½ c. chopped ham
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
½ c. chopped celery
1 c. chopped onion
½ c. ranch salad dressing
Mix all the ingredients except the dressing. Pour dressing over the top and toss to coat evenly. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Peanut Butter Fudge
This is a quick and very peanutty version of peanut butter fudge. This soft fudge also freezes well if you actually have any left.
- 1 16 ounce jar of peanut butter, creamy or crunchy
- 1 16 oz. container vanilla frosting (not whipped frosting)
Line an 8-inch-square pan with wax paper or parchment paper. Spoon peanut butter and frosting into a microwave safe container. Microwave on high for 30 to 50 seconds. Stir to combine thoroughly. Pour into prepared pan and refrigerate until firm. Cut into squares.