Farmstand Fruit Dip

Take your pick of fresh summer fruit to dip in this creamy dip. I used vanilla extract instead of the orange extract listed in the recipe.

1 8 oz. package low-fat cream cheese, softened

1 7½ oz. jar marshmallow cream

1 t. orange extract (opt.)

In a bowl, combine all ingredients; mix until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Honey Bun Cake

I tried this cake because I had an excess of eggs. Use it as a tasty dessert or for coffee break coffeecake.

1 box yellow cake mix

½ c. vegetable oil

4 eggs

1 c. low-fat sour cream

1 c. packed brown sugar

½ c. chopped pecans

2 t. ground cinnamon

1 c. powdered sugar

1 T. milk

1 t. vanilla

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13 x 9 pan with foil and grease. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, oil and sour cream with a mixer for 30 seconds, then on medium speed for 2 minutes. Spread half of the batter in prepared pan. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, pecans and cinnamon; sprinkle over batter in pan. Carefully spread remaining batter evenly over pecan mixture. Bake 45 to 48 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool cake. In another small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle glaze over cooled cake.