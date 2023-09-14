Cornmeal Pancakes

Serve these unique pancakes for breakfast (or breakfast-for-supper) with butter and syrup. Or how about layering with taco meat and toppings or chili and toppings for a hearty main dish?

2/3 c. flour

1/3 c. yellow cornmeal

3 T. sugar

2 t. baking powder

½ t. salt

1 egg

2/3 c. milk

2 T. vegetable oil or melted butter

1/3 c. frozen corn

½ c. shredded cheddar cheese

Beat egg, then whisk in milk and oil. Mix dry ingredients. Mix dry ingredients into egg mixture, just until moistened. Gently fold in corn and cheese. Spoon batter onto a lightly greased griddle or skillet. Turn when bubbles on top begin to pop. Cook until second side is golden brown. Serves 4 to 6.

Cashew Chicken Pasta Salad

This beautiful main dish salad is great for a crowd; but you can cut it in half for a family meal. I have used other recipes for fruit and chicken rice or pasta salads, but this recipe uses a mix of fruits and other ingredients that is so good.

1 16 oz. pkg. pasta

4 c. cooked chicken

1 20 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained

1½ c. sliced celery

¾ c. thinly sliced green onions

1 c. seedless red grapes

1 c. seedless green grapes

1 5 oz. pkg. dried cranberries

1 c. ranch salad dressing

¾ c. reduced fat mayonnaise

2 c. salted cashews

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water. In a large bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Add chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes, cranberries and prepared pasta. Stir gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews. Serves 12.