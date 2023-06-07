Bran Muffins

My copy of this recipe is the recipe cut from the All-Bran box and attached to a recipe card. I tried this recipe recently with another high fiber cereal — and it just wasn’t quite as good. The vanilla was my addition to the original recipe.

1½ c. All-Bran cereal

1¼ c. milk

1 egg

1 t. vanilla

¼ c. vegetable oil

1¼ c. flour

½ c. sugar

¼ t. salt

1 T. baking powder

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease 12 muffin cups. In a large mixing bowl, combine cereal and milk. Let stand about 3 minutes. Mix in egg, oil and vanilla. Add dry ingredients and stir only until just combined. Spoon batter into prepared muffin pan. Bake about 20 minutes or until golden brown.

BBQ Chicken Bread

I make filled breads with lots of different fillings. But this is the first time I tried chicken in a filling. You can substitute one pound thawed, frozen pizza dough or your own dough recipe for the crust.

1 can refrigerated pizza crust

2 c. coarsely chopped cooked chicken breast

¾ c. barbecue sauce

2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

½ c. thinly sliced onion

Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll dough out on greased baking sheet or sheet pan. Combine remaining ingredients. Spread filling down center third of dough. On each side, cut 1-inch strips from the outer edge to the filling. Starting at one end, bring strips from opposite sides together, alternating strips from each side. Strips should overlap slightly and partially cover filling. Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown.