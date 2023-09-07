Amish Broccoli Salad

A similar broccoli salad recipe was in a small Amish cookbook that I picked up when we lived close to the Amish community around Arthur. Chopping the broccoli and cauliflower makes this a quicker recipe by eliminating the steps of blanching and cooling the vegetables first.

1 head broccoli, chopped

1 head cauliflower, chopped

1 c. reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 c. fat-free sour cream

½ c. sugar

½ t. salt

¼ to ½ lb. bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar and salt to make a creamy dressing. Add the chopped vegetables and stir to coat. Stir in the bacon and the cheese, reserving a small amount to sprinkle on top of the salad just before serving.

Sour Cream Dill Bread

My mom used to make a similar quick bread with sour cream and fresh dill from the garden. Baking mix makes this recipe even easier. I baked the bread for a shorter time in a 9-inch square dish and cut it into squares to use like biscuits.

3 c. baking mix

1½ c. shredded Cheddar cheese

¾ c. milk

½ c. fat free or regular sour cream

1 T. sugar

¾ t. dried dill weed

¾ t. dry mustard

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, beat egg, then mix in remaining ingredients just until moistened. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; then loosen around sides of pan. Remove form pan and cool completely. Makes 16 slices.