EL PASO – The University of Illinois Extension will sponsor a cooking seminar on Oct. 10 at the El Paso Public Library. It will go from 6 to 7 p.m.
Cooking clinic to be offered
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka stayed out hf the heat and enjoyed games, food and other activities.
Check out the latest update from the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Take a look back at the Eureka, Roanoke and Minonk communities over the past 50 years.
Take a look back at the Eureka, Roanoke and Minonk communities over the past 50 years.