Coffee shop opens in former bank, municipal building

EUREKA – For more than 125 years, the white stone and red-brick building at the corner of Main and Court Streets in the downtown business has served local residents in various ways.

It was first a bank into the 1940s, while the town's telephone service operated in a back room for some of that time. By the 1960s, it housed the town's municipal offices. The building has been vacant for over a year since the municipal offices shifted into a new location just down the block on Court.

But, the historic structure is serving area residents again. And this time, it’s coffee. FaireCoffee, which opened Friday at 128 Main.

“We are thankful for the support and are excited to be a part of the community and to get to know the community even more,” said owner Emily Hartter.

See full article on Oct. 7 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0