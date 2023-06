EUREKA — Got an animal-loving kiddo? Children who want to learn "All About Pets" can take part in a July 6 workshop at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave.

The workshop is through the Cloverbud 4-H program, which focuses on children 5 to 7. Activities are designed to be completed with an adult's assistance.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5. To register, contact Blaine Troyer at 309-467-3789 or btroy2@illinois.edu.