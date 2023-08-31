BENSON – Saint Peter Lutheran Church, located three miles west of the village, are now taking orders for their annual nut sale until Sept. 20. Prices range from $8 to $17 per pound. All orders must be prepaid and should arrive around Thanksgiving. Checks should be made payable to St. Peter Women’s Group. To place an order, contact Jean Aeschliman (309) 394-2681, Pat Johnson, 923-9099 or Shirley Missey, 394-2665.
Church to begin to accept nut orders
