GOODFIELD — Shane Beebe is hoping that mounds of recyclable plastic containers will be brought to the Case IH plant on April 21. That’s because as the facility’s environmental and energy manager, he is spearheading its Earth Day plastic recycling drive.

Beebe is urging the farm equipment manufacturer’s approximately 250 employees and the public to bring rinsed plastic containers to the plant at 600 E. Peoria St. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

“This event to acknowledge Earth Day is new for the Goodfield facility this year,” Beebe said. “It’s to promote sustainability as well as to reach out to and work with surrounding communities and organizations.”

The collected containers will be taken to the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County’s recycling center in Eureka, where they will be processed by the association’s clients. That work helps the clients to learn job skills, earn a paycheck and socialize with others, according to ADDWC officers.

Beebe also has implemented a program for Case IH office paper to be taken to ADDWC for recycling, he said.

The Earth Day plastic recycling drive is one of Case IH’s “Community 5-R Projects.” Beebe explained that the 5 Rs are recover, recycle, re-use, reduce and refuse — or reject — waste. It is part of Case IH and parent company CNH Industrial’s plan to be “zero landfill” by 2030, he said. CNH Industrial has 11 manufacturing plants in North America, including the Goodfield facility.

Beebe said he hopes the recycling drive will prompt non-recyclers to start the practice. “I’d love it if this would jumpstart people living in all the small towns to recycle … to get a trash can, fill it with their plastic, and drop it off right there in the front of the ADDWC building (on Moody Street in Eureka).”

Besides working with ADDWC, Beebe and the plant’s fabrication lead, Dustin Tippey, developed a project to donate Case IH’s scrap metal to the Eureka High School FFA program for students to practice welding. “I remember being in high school in the 1980s, and it was difficult to get scrap metal,” Beebe said. “The teacher was always scrambling for it.”

Beebe said he told an FFA sponsor that the metal could be sold once the students are done with it, and the proceeds could be reinvested back into the FFA organization.

Beebe formerly worked at a Case construction equipment manufacturing facility in his home state of Kansas for 23 years. He transferred to the Goodfield plant in July 2021.

“I’m now learning the agriculture side of the business,” he said. “This has been absolutely wonderful because I grew up in small towns, and the closeness of the communities here reminds me of growing up. No matter where you go in a small town, people are friendly.”

Beebe noted, “A long time ago, my ancestors left Illinois to travel to Kansas in a wagon train, so this is kind of coming home to my family roots.” Now, he hopes he’ll have wagonfuls of plastic to recycle on April 21.