EUREKA – A discharge hearing will continue next month in the case against the 13-year-old Goodfield boy charged with murder in a fire almost four years ago that killed five. The boy, who was nine at the time of the fatal fire, is charged with murder and arson in the April 6, 2019, blaze at a mobile home at Timberline Trailer Court just north of Goodfield. Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, two; Damien Wall, two and Ariel Wall, one, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The boy and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived. The boy was charged six months after the fatal fire.

Terry Brown, a fire causation expert, testified Thursday in Woodford County Court that the fire’s cause was undetermined and he classified it as undetermined, He added he could not rule out that it was accidental. Brown was hired as an outside fire investigator, but he never saw the scene of the fire because it had been destroyed before he became involved with the case. He added the best way to investigate a fire is in-person and hands-on, but in this case, he relied on photos taken by crime scene technicians at the trailer. Brown noted methods that included arc mapping, measuring char depth and using a grid system to analyze evidence he would have used, but those were not performed during the investigation.

He testified as part of a series of discharge hearings, which are held to determine if the evidence against a defendant who is unfit to stand trial is sufficient to establish guilt. The boy was found unfit to stand trial earlier in his case after mental health evaluations.

The state’s side has rested its case, but the boy’s defense attorney, Peter Dluski, indicated he has three additional witnesses for the court to hear. They were not present Thursday.

After two hours of testimony from Brown and learning that the other witnesses would not take the stand, Judge Charles Feeney set the next discharge hearing for March 16. Feeney added he was frustrated that the witnesses were not present and wanted the case to reach a conclusion, which has been “drawn out to a degree that is reaching absurdity.”