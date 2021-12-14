Carle, UnityPoint consider partnership

PEORIA – UnityPoint Health is in talks to integrate its local-based hospitals and clinics under Carle Health, which owns hospitals and clinics in Eureka and Normal.

According to officials on Monday, UnityPoint Health has agreed to ponder the combination of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin Hospitals and clinics, as well as Methodist College and other services, into Carle Health in two non-binding letters of intent. The organizations will also consider additional partnerships for health care services.

"Our organizations share a deep commitment to improving the health of the people and communities we serve,” said UnityPoint Health Central Illinois Regional President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Knepp in a statement. "By combining our strengths in care delivery, health insurance, research and medical education, we are uniquely positioned to improve health in our communities and lower the overall cost of care.

"We look forward to working together to share expertise, advocate effectively on behalf of those we collectively serve and help grow and sustain our health care workforce in the region.”

Urbana-based Carle Health acquired Advocate BroMenn Medical Center of Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka, and their affiliated clinics in June 2020 for $190 million.

UnityPoint Health owns hospitals and clinics throughout Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The integration and partnership with Carle Health applies to its Central Illinois network.

