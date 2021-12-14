 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Carle, UnityPoint consider partnership

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

PEORIA – UnityPoint Health is in talks to integrate its local-based hospitals and clinics under Carle Health, which owns hospitals and clinics in Eureka and Normal.

According to officials on Monday, UnityPoint Health has agreed to ponder the combination of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin Hospitals and clinics, as well as Methodist College and other services, into Carle Health in two non-binding letters of intent. The organizations will also consider additional partnerships for health care services.

"Our organizations share a deep commitment to improving the health of the people and communities we serve,” said UnityPoint Health Central Illinois Regional President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Knepp in a statement. "By combining our strengths in care delivery, health insurance, research and medical education, we are uniquely positioned to improve health in our communities and lower the overall cost of care.

"We look forward to working together to share expertise, advocate effectively on behalf of those we collectively serve and help grow and sustain our health care workforce in the region.”

Urbana-based Carle Health acquired Advocate BroMenn Medical Center of Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka, and their affiliated clinics in June 2020 for $190 million.

UnityPoint Health owns hospitals and clinics throughout Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The integration and partnership with Carle Health applies to its Central Illinois network.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Latest COVID numbers

Latest COVID numbers

According to the latest figures, the county has 181 new cases and a fatality. There are now 6,641 cases. Of those, 243 in home isolation, four…

Judge: Evidence can be used in fire

Judge: Evidence can be used in fire

EUREKA – Prosecutors in a murder and arson case against an 11-year-old boy will be allowed to use evidence from the mobile home trailer destro…

Lee Enterprises nixes Alden offer

Lee Enterprises nixes Alden offer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lee Enterprises’ board of directors made it official on Thursday, as they turned down a New York hedge fund's unsolicited off…

Two resign from county board

Two resign from county board

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board will need to replace two members. Barry Logan recently submitted his resignation after 10 years due to an i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News