Carle to take over UnityPoint facilities

PEORIA – Carle Health is set to bring UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics into its fold, as the group signed a strategic affiliation agreement, the health care systems announced nine days ago.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to engage with more individuals and families from our Central Illinois communities to help them achieve their best health,” said Dr. James Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Carle Health. “As we work to earn the status of trusted healthcare partner in the greater Peoria region, we will leverage best practices of both teams to enhance the patient experience and bring innovation and individualized care for years to come.”

In the Peoria area, UnityPoint Health currently operates three main hospitals — Methodist, Proctor and Pekin — as well as UnityPlace, Methodist College as well as other clinics and services.

Carle, which is based in Urbana and also owns hospitals in Eureka and Normal, announced in December it and UnityPoint had agreed to consider combining the organizations with two letters of intent.

Under the new affiliation agreement, Carle will replace UnityPoint as the parent organization of its Central Illinois properties.

During a call with Central Illinois media, Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health, indicated because these affected hospitals and clinics operate in a not-for-profit hospital system, this agreement replaces UnityPoint as the corporate member, but the existing governance and board of directors will remain in place. He added he believes this agreement helps UnityPoint better meet its mission as a not-for-profit.

UnityPoint Health Central Illinois President and CEO Keith Knepp preferred the word “affiliation” to “acquisition.”

“We are currently affiliated with the UnityPoint Health system. In the future we will be affiliated with Carle Health,” he said.

In the announcement, Knepp called Carle “a strategic partner" with a "like-minded vision for exceptional care."

During the call, Knapp anticipates name changes for the hospitals and clinics, but they will retain the legacy names “that are important to us and important to the community.”

UnityPoint began to acquire the Peoria-area hospitals in 2011, as they started with Methodist, which united the hospitals that were not owned by OSF HealthCare.

In ‘20, Carle acquired the Advocate hospitals in Eureka and Normal for $190 million, and re-named them Carle Eureka and Carle BroMenn, respectively. The former Community Cancer Center in Normal was also acquired in ‘20, which transitioned from joint ownership between Carle and OSF to solely Carle-owned and formed the Carle Cancer Institute.

In the announcement, the health care industry leaders noted the agreement will allow Carle to expand services, programs and resources “and create new innovative opportunities for patients in the Peoria area.”

Carle expects to close on the deal April 1 of ‘23.

“Our goal around growth is to add clinicians to increase the availability to more and more subspecialty care in Central Illinois,” Leonard said. “By coming together, we’ll be able to bring those clinicians (closer) and that allows people to stay closer to home. That is what we think is incredibly important.”

Knepp noted the workforce shortage in the health care industry and added they hope to keep all their employees through the transition.

“We need all of our team members,” he said.

The leaders indicated during the transition, the current services will remain unchanged for patients.