SECOR – Two Eureka residents were killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in central Woodford County. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Marshall Smith, it occurred around 11:20 a.m. on U.S. Route 24 west and County Road 1900 East about two miles west of the village. According to Coroner Tim Ruestman, Belancio Ramirez Flavio, 29, and Crescensio Venancio Ramirez, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene around 12:10 p.m.

Ruestman added both men and a 13-year-old boy, who was not identified, were south in a Hyundai on the county road when it collided with a Jeep headed west on 24. The driver of the Jeep, 65-year-old Kathleen Putnam of Loda, and the minor in the Hyundai were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Smith, no citations have been issued, as the investigating is ongoing.

Ruestman added Ramirez Flavio was the driver of the Hyundai.

Besides the Woodford Co. Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’ Office, the Illinois State Police continue to investigation the crash.