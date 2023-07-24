EL PASO – A Bloomington resident is up on felony charges after he attempted to flee members of the El Paso Police Department on Wednesday night. According to Chief Joseph Montemurro, officers tried to pull over a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. at Main (U.S. Route 24) and South Orange Streets near the Quick Stop, as they investigated a possible child solicitation. The vehicle headed east on 24 into McLean County toward Gridley then turned south on the way to Towanda and then merged onto Interstate 55. The driver wrecked the vehicle near the Market St. exit in Bloomington and fled into a wooded area. The Bloomington PD assisted with a K9 unit. The driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Angel A. Espinoza, turned himself in. According to Montemurro, a gun with a defaced serial number was found in the car. Espinoza has been charged with traveling to meet a child, grooming, aggravated fleeing, eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor speeding 35 miles per hour above the posted limit.