METAMORA – Those youth ages 10 to 18 can sign up for an upcoming class and tomato canning. It will be held July 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Christian Union Church. The class will offer canning tips as well as the latest guidelines and resources. Cost $15 per individual for $25 for an entire family. To register, contact Blaine Troyer at (309) 467-3789 or btroy2@illinois.edu.