Building to receive facelift

  • Updated
SEEN BETTER DAYS

IN NEED OF REPAIR - A chain link fence surrounds the front of the building of tenants Agape Salon and Artisan Market in downtown Eureka. Bricks started to push out of the structure, which caused a potential hazard to any of those on foot. Windows and a door have been boarded up to protect during a future repair project (For the Journal/Michele Lehman).

EUREKA - A building in the downtown business district is slated for a facelift after its owners were cited with an ordinance violation.

Officials notified John and Annette Derer of Keith Allen Properties LLC of Woodstock on Dec. 13 that their commercial building at 110 S. Main St. at the southwest corner near Center was in violation of an ordinance regulating “the duty of maintenance of private property,” said Services Coordinator Melissa Brown. That ordinance states, in part, that exterior walls need to be kept in good repair.

“(The city) issued an ordinance violation after we received a call concerning bricks that were pushing out of the building and how they presented a hazard,” Brown said. A local engineer who called local officials gave reasons why the situation is hazardous, Brown noted. “So, we took a look at it and saw that obviously it needs to be resolved.”

See full article on Jan. 13 Woodford County Journal newsstands

