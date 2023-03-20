EUREKA – The Goodfield boy accused of killing five people in a 2019 fire will be re-evaluated to determine if he is fit for trial after a Woodford County judge ruled not to acquit the boy on Thursday.

“He needs to be in a program that is going to bring him to fitness,” said Judge Charles Feeney, as he ordered the boy be evaluated by a psychiatric doctor based in Peoria to obtain a recommendation for treatment.

In July ‘20, the boy, who was nine at the time of the fire, was found to be unfit to stand for trial. Feeney believed that was based on his “age and lack of development, which is a temporary condition.”

The boy, now 13, is charged with arson, aggravated arson and five counts of murder in the April 6, ‘19, blaze at a mobile home at Timberline Trailer Court just north of Goodfield. Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, two; Damien Wall, two and Ariel Wall, one, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The boy and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived. The boy was charged six months after the fire.

As a result of the fitness finding, a discharge hearing was held to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to prove that the case would stand up in trial if that were to happen — to prove that the boy was “not guilty,” Woodford Co. State’s Attorney Greg Minger said.

The discharge hearing was completed Thursday afternoon. At the end, Feeney indicated he did not have any reasonable doubt and ruled in the state’s favor.

After the hearing, Minger was satisfied with the result, as he stated, “I would not have charged him if I did not feel there was evidence (to support it).”

Because of the nature of the charges, the boy has up to five years from the finding that he was unfit for trial to obtain fitness. After he is re-evaluated and given a recommendation, the boy could be deemed fit for trial and “have his day in court,” Feeney said.

Feeney added the boy likely will need education, training and treatment so he can understand the procedure of court, noting “he’s a teachable kid.”

Andrew Lankton, the attorney acting as guardian ad litem for the boy, noted he has been in counseling.

A hearing will be held April 14 to check the status of the evaluation.

During the hearing, Minger noted the boy has a history of lighting fires, denying it and later admitting to it. The boy has not admitted to law enforcement that he started the fire that burned through his trailer home nearly four years ago, but members of his family testified he had told them that he started the fire.

According to Minger, the boy’s aunt testified he came to her trailer after the fire started, knocked on the door and told her, “I’m sorry, I did not mean to do it.”

Minger went on to include his history puts the fire in line with the boy’s modus operandi, or M.O., and since ‘19, the boy has started another fire, this time at a house in Peoria in September ‘21. Minger noted the boy tried to blame another child for that incident.

Because of the history of lighting fires, Minger argued the boy knew in ‘19 what fire can do and that it can destroy things and hurt people.

Peter Dluski, the boy’s defense attorney, argued the boy was innocent and added the witnesses who testified that he had admitted to starting the fire were not credible witnesses. The boy’s mother, who testified Thursday, had admitted while under oath that she initially lied to police to try covering for her son. Dluski also indicated that the boy had a history of admitting to things he had not done. He noted the other witnesses did not have consistent stories when they testified, which hindered their credibility. However, Feeney mentioned it was not surprising that they all had remembered different details considering the time that has passed.

According to Dluski, no one saw the boy start any of the fires mentioned in court. He added more should have been done in the investigation of the fire, including asking the boy more questions, following other leads and exploring other fire investigation techniques such as using a grid system to analyze the scene.

“Our position is that our client should be found innocent because he did not commit these crimes,” he said. “... We do not know how it started. We do not have the lighter. We do not have a candle.”

Lankton gave a brief argument and agreed with Dluski that further testing and evidence collection at the fire scene should have been conducted.

“We might never be able to know who set this fire,” Lankton said.

Minger, in rebuttal, acknowledged the evidence in this case is circumstantial.

“All the circumstances unless he is the unluckiest kid in the world that all these fires just happen to be coming up around him, the evidence is overwhelming,” Minger said.

In his ruling, Feeney noted the boy had witnessed and knew the ramifications of fire and that his behavior following them showed he understood “the wrongfulness of his conduct.” He indicated the boy’s mother had taken “extraordinary measures” to keep him from being able to start fires, with no candles, lighters or other heat sources kept in the trailer.

“They were clearly scared of his relationship with fire,” said Feeney of his mother and other family members, as he noted she had given a fake story that she believed the furnace had exploded. “... They were clearly scared of him and his propensity to do something.”