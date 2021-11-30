Blood & Metal Chainmaille Art: A Labor of Love

EUREKA – Ashley Welker has long loved the Renaissance and the medieval era. She has a particular fascination for chainmaille, the armor knights wore. “I was always intrigued by the concept and how it can be so strong,” she said.

Following her curiosity, three years ago she started teaching herself about chainmaille and how to create with it. Soon her business, Blood & Metal Chainmaille Art, was born.

Welker knows many people are not familiar with chainmaille, so she is happy to answer questions about her creative process. “I love telling others about what I do,” she said. “I take various sizes and colors of rings and connect them in a bunch of different ways called weaves to make art.”

While she can make jewelry and clothing for special occasions upon request, her focus now is on painting (inlays) and sculptures.

