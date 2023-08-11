EUREKA – A blood drive will be held Monday, Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, which is located at 208 N. Callender St. The church and the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will serve as co-sponsors, as the event will benefit the American Red Cross. Walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals should bring at least two forms of photo identification (ID), blood donor card or use RapidPass. To sign up, contact Nancy Aldridge at (309) 261-5910, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or phone (800) 733-2767.