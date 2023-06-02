EUREKA – The Woodford County 4-H will sponsor a bike rodeo that will take place this Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be in the parking of Langston Hall on the Eureka College campus. Food trucks will also be on hand.
Bike rodeo on tap
