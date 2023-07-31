SPRINGFIELD – Senator Tom Bennett's stint in the Illinois legislature's upper chamber will be a short one, as the Gibson City Republican announced on Wednesday he will retire upon the completion of his term in 2025. The 67-year-old had served in the House from 2015 to ’23. He was appointed to fill the 53rd Senate District seat vacated by Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, who was voted to a four-year term, but a special election will be held in ‘24 since the vacancy took place with more than 28 months left on the term. Candidates can start the signature collection process for placement on the ballot in early September.

Though he called serving in the legislature "one of the most challenging, amazing and rewarding times" of his life, Bennett admitted he will not put forward his name for another term.

“The only way I know how to do this job is full-time, often six or seven days-a-week and my family and I have decided that after this term it is time to slow down,” said Bennett, who added he made the decision now "so the hardworking and fair-minded people I represent are in the best position to elect a new leader.”

Raised on his family farm near Gibson City, Bennett was a junior high school science teacher before he served as an information technology professional at State Farm for 30 years. He retired upon his stint in the House in ’14.

While a reliable conservative vote, Bennett was a self-proclaimed "uniter" who sought common ground when it could be achieved. His record passing legislation in the supermajority Democratic legislature was impressive. Five bills Bennett sponsored this past session have been signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker or await his signature. Among them include bills meant to address the teacher shortage. House Bill 1468, signed by Pritzker, allows teachers who receive retirement benefits to work up to 120 days per school year through ‘26 and 100 days after that. House Bill 1488 would reform licensing by way of a waiver as it relates to the requirement that prospective teachers pass the edTPA standard.

“Today is not the end of my work as a Senator, it is simply the beginning of the sprint to the finish,” Bennett said. “I have a lot of legislative work left to do and a lot of people yet to meet. Because, as I learned from a friend a long time ago, it’s all about the people.”

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, pointed out Bennett's "kindness and compassion" along with his legislative skills.

“The accomplishments and impact that he continues to make will be felt throughout the Capitol and the state for many years to come," Curran said.

The Senate district Bennett represents includes all or portions of Bureau, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Putnam, Tazewell, Will and Woodford Counties.

It is not clear who would run for the open Senate seat. The House members who represent portions of the district are first-year state Reps. Jason Bunting, R-Emington, and Dennis Tipsword, R-Metamora.

Bennett is the uncle of late former Senator Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who died unexpectedly at 45 in December from complications of a large brain tumor.