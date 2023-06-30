EUREKA – Sophie Musselman considers her summer job good training for extra-curricular activities. She walks over 20 miles a day in corn, soybean and pumpkin fields across Central Illinois with the use of a hoe to remove pesky weeds for farmers.

At the same time, she is earning money for college.

“It’s my favorite way to spend my summer,” she said.

She is one of dozens of students associated for Central Illinois Beanwalkers (CIB), which provides weed removal service for farmers in the area. The business was started by Sawyer Cottrell when he was a high schooler himself. He began employment for an organic farmer in 2015 who fed cattle and grew crops. “Walking beans” was part of his job. The neighbors saw the farmer’s clean fields and started to ask if Cottrell and his crew could also do the job for them.

“We did 600 acres of organic crops with five guys,” he said.

“It started small and just started to grow,” said his wife Abbie, who now plays an active role in the business.

Cottrell worked for organic farmer Pete Wettstein for several years, as he learned a lot until he was ready to start up his own business. CIB began with about 40 students and has expanded to 150 on the payroll. Tasks involved include walks in organic corn, soybeans pumpkins, and as well as waterhemp and other nasty weed problems tackled in a few conventional fields.

“Corn and pumpkins are the majority of what we do,” said Cottrell of the CIB. “Our No. 1 enemy is ray weed. Velvetleaf and waterhemp are also part of the battle. In some ways, the work is easier now using the specially designed hoes.”

Sometimes, Cottrell will stay at the end of the rows and wave the teams on with flags. On other occasions, he has a hoe in hand and walks right with them. He calls out, “Let’s speed it up.”

He’ll keep everyone abreast of what the goal is — if they are the last pass and it must be as clean as possible or if a cultivator is to follow.

In this particular cornfield a couple weeks ago, the farmer already used a propane flamer on a 16-row cultivator tool bar to burn down the weeds in the center of the rows. Unfortunately, because there was no rain after the work, the corn had not bounced back as nicely as the farmer would have hoped.

They can have as many as 50 people in a field to get the job done quickly.

“We stick together,” Cottrell said.

Getting through a field at a quick pace keeps everyone motivated. They sometimes sing songs as they work or chat.

According to Cottrell, he enjoys how the youths develop. He remembers one in particular on the first day with a hat on backward and an attitude.

“He lived in town and had no interest in agriculture,” Cottrell said.

That kid, Caden Gates, turned out to be one of his best workers and brought along his brother, Carson, who is a valuable part of the team.

Caden Gates is in his sixth year as a bean walker and worked almost 500 hours last summer. He was 15 when he started and his goal was to buy his first vehicle with the money he earned.

“I bought an old pickup truck,” he said.

He liked the work and continued to earn money for school. Caden Gates is on track to graduate debt free from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

According to Cottrell, bean walking pays well. Even the beginners at the age of 11 make more than minimum wage and the experienced walkers of upwards of $15 to $17 an hour.

Musselman started with the crew when she was in seventh grade and will be a junior at Eureka High School. She may be one of Cottrell’s students this fall. He saved his money from bean walking and other endeavors to put himself through college and will teach agriculture at EHS in the fall.

He and his wife moved to a 10-acre farm six years ago just east of town with pasture where they raise Wagyu cattle.

There is a lot involved in the management of the bean walking business. Because of the number of students, CIB is not exempt from workers' compensation and other employee regulations. Coordinating the jobs and the transportation and overseeing the students is a big job for the Cottrells, but one they both say they enjoy.

Students plug their hours in using an app so there is not a lot of time-consuming paperwork.

In the fields, Cottrell’s cell phone gets a good workout as he keeps in touch with students on the other side of the hill or at the end of the field. He cannot always see them but he can always answer a quick question or solve a problem.

Sometimes the teams meet at 6:15 a.m. and work into the afternoon. In the busy season, Cottrell may have an evening crew working until it gets dark.

“It’s almost a mission,” commented Cottrell of the work with the youth. “I feel like it’s important. We are good at it. We are efficient and part of something bigger.”

For the kids, it’s being part of a team and culture. The students' competitive natures delight in challenges. After 30 hours of bean walking, they earn a T-shirt with the CIB logo and the message “We are in control” of the weeds. Each year, the shirt is a different color. At 150 hours, they earn a hat, at 200 hours, a sweatshirt and other prizes for 300 and 400 hours.

“It feels like being part of a club,” Cottrell said. “They are family to us.”

They meet at the Cottrells’ home and are transported to the fields. They have breaks together and often return to the family’s farm to eat lunch.

“I have not fired a kid yet,” he said. “Some days it’s not as much fun,” he acknowledged, but even if it’s 100 degrees, there are highlights in the day.

He smiles over a recollection of two young males who were talking and walking together in the field, as they enjoyed each other’s company. One was an all-American prep football star and the other was a kid with a less than ideal home life.

“That interaction might not have happened in school,” Cottrell pointed out, “but in the field, they are just fellow workers who walk side by side."