EUREKA – In just four days, a new workout spot will be available in town, as Zach Zobrist will debut Awaken Fitness Collective in a remodeled building next to Faire Coffee at 110 W. Court St., Suite C in the downtown business district.

“We explored it about a year ago,” said Zobrist, who will operate it as a joint venture with his wife, Amelia, who has an adjacent photography studio. “We were trying to open one up and found a spot. It was a complete overhaul. You would not recognize it.”

According to Zobrist, his fitness roots date back about half a decade.

“I have always had a passion for fitness and healthy living,” he mentioned. “In 2017, 2018, I was in need of a fitness regimen. I got into CrossFit and fell in love it and functional fitness. I also became a certified trainer.”

Zobrist added he worked as a fitness coach in Peoria before COVID broke out in March of ’20.

AFC will offer several different classes from the beginner to the proverbial gym rat. This includes a daily RISE session at both 5 and 6 a.m., a well-women course, health coaching and L.I.V.E, which stands for Longevity In Functional Efficiency.

“We really firmly believe when you take the time to focus on your fitness, it will improve your life,” Zobrist explained. “Everyone has needs in terms of getting in shape. Some are different than others. A grandmother can do it next to a college-level athlete. A 14-year-old can do it next to a 50-year-old. It varies in time and function.”

One of AFC’s mottos is to be “dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience for the entire family that focuses on functional training and holistic well-being.”

They also abide by the philosophy of Dr. Curt Thompson, who is a psychiatrist and author based in Falls Church Va., a southwest suburb of Washington, D.C., in that, “your brain is more than happy to do a lot of work at once so long as it does not have to do it alone.”

“There is data that has shown that if you start out a workout alone, you are 25 percent more likely to continue. If you start one with a community, you are 95 percent more likely to continue,” Amelia Zobrist elaborated. “We want to have a place for the community to come together and workout.”

AFC is also “a sanctuary for growth, a community that supports and inspires and a space filled with expert trainers who are genuinely invested in your success.”

As a prelude for the actual opening, they will offer a sneak peek today from 4 to 7 p.m. with free tours of the facility and offer a free punch card for up to 10 visits.

In addition, each Saturday will be a “bring a friend for free” promotion for the 8 and 9 a.m. classes. A grand opening will take place on Sept. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.awakenfitness.com. Specifics on classes can be found at www.awknfitness.wodify.com. AFC is also available via social media on Facebook and Instagram.