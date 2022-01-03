Around the county

 Skip to main content
License bureaus to shut down

ROANOKE - As of Monday, all Illinois Secretary of State driver service centers, which includes the one on the west side of the village, will be closed due to the spike in the number of COVID cases. They will be shut down at least through Jan. 17

Cases continue on the increase

EUREKA - According to recent figures, a total of 173 new COVID cases have been reported. That brings the grand total to 7,127. Of those, 256 are in home isolation, three hospitalized, 6,759 have recovered along with 109 deaths.

In addition, just over 51 percent (19,755 out 38,463) of all residents are fully vaccinated

COVID numbers continue to climb

EUREKA - According to recent statistics, there are 173 new COVID cases in Woodford County, which brings the grand total to 7,127. Of those, 25…

Two appointed to county board

EUREKA - At a meeting this past Tuesday, the Woodford County Board seated two new members. William Cardin II was chosen in District II to repl…

Roanoke adopts levy

ROANOKE - At a Dec. 20 meeting, the village board passed a levy that is slightly less than five percent higher than last year. They appropriat…

EC expands tuition-free program

EUREKA – Prospective students from across the state can now qualify for The Uniquely Eureka Illinois Promise at Eureka College, which covers t…

COVID numbers still on the rise

EUREKA - According to the last figures, there are 115 new COVID cases in Woodford County. That brings the grand total to 6,954. Of those, 108 …

