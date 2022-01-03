Around the county

License bureaus to shut down
ROANOKE - As of Monday, all Illinois Secretary of State driver service centers, which includes the one on the west side of the village, will be closed due to the spike in the number of COVID cases. They will be shut down at least through Jan. 17
Cases continue on the increase
EUREKA - According to recent figures, a total of 173 new COVID cases have been reported. That brings the grand total to 7,127. Of those, 256 are in home isolation, three hospitalized, 6,759 have recovered along with 109 deaths.
In addition, just over 51 percent (19,755 out 38,463) of all residents are fully vaccinated