Area business focuses on the customer

GOODFIELD - Jason and Cheryl Davenport, owners of JC Screen Printing, have designed their business around excellent customer service. “My wife and I value our customers so much, we will go the extra mile even in some cases when it’s not our fault,” Jason Davenport said. “We believe as a customer, you deserve the product you paid for. Some say we almost bend over backwards too much for the customer, but I truly believe it goes a long way these days.”