Area business focuses on the customer

GOODFIELD - Jason and Cheryl Davenport, owners of JC Screen Printing, have designed their business around excellent customer service. “My wife and I value our customers so much, we will go the extra mile even in some cases when it’s not our fault,” Jason Davenport said. “We believe as a customer, you deserve the product you paid for. Some say we almost bend over backwards too much for the customer, but I truly believe it goes a long way these days.”
As a testament to this philosophy, JC Screen Printing has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the Davenports’ basement to its current thriving location at 10 Legacy Drive.
Jason Davenport never expected to own a screen printing business. After getting out of Marine Corps in the late 1990s, he took a job as a graphic designer at a soybean chemical company that made a line of cleaners for the screen printing industry.
