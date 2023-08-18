APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

On the morning of Aug. 14, residents had a Bible study then in the afternoon Maggie the dog came for cuddles and pets along bingo. On Aug. 15 after the morning worship service, residents tested their Bible knowledge with trivia followed by a council meeting. In the evening was the second to last concert from the welcome home summer series highlighted by The Kramers with a heart-warming performance. In addition, Uncle Bob’s ice cream was provided for near 180 people. On Wednesday, a shopping trip to the Walmart in Washington took place along with Bible readings and bingo. On Thursday morning, residents made homemade suncatchers before monthly birthdays were celebrated in the afternoon with a party plus games. The evening concluded with cookies and stories. On Friday, activity aide Maggie shared her experiences with orphaned racoons, while residents read Old Ole Fishwrapper stories and ate popcorn. Game night wrapped up the week.
Creamy Cheesy Spinach Dip
Ingredients
1 tablespoon of divided olive oil
1 small chopped onion
2 cloves minced garlic
2 (10 ounce) packages frozen spinach - thawed, drained and chopped
½ cup milk
6 ounces cream cheese
1 cup shredded, divided mozzarella cheese
¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a one-and-a-half quart shallow baking dish with one teaspoon of olive oil. Heat two teaspoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in hot oil until lightly brown for four to seven minutes. Add spinach and simmer until spinach is hot for about five minutes. Drain any liquid from the mixture and transfer to a bowl. Pour milk into the pot and return it to medium heat. Melt cream cheese into milk then cook and stir together for about three minutes. Return spinach mixture to pot with a half cup of mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese then stir to combine. Season the mixture with Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and top with remaining half cup mozzarella cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden brown on top for 20 to 25 minutes.