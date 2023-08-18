APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

On the morning of Aug. 14, residents had a Bible study then in the afternoon Maggie the dog came for cuddles and pets along bingo. On Aug. 15 after the morning worship service, residents tested their Bible knowledge with trivia followed by a council meeting. In the evening was the second to last concert from the welcome home summer series highlighted by The Kramers with a heart-warming performance. In addition, Uncle Bob’s ice cream was provided for near 180 people. On Wednesday, a shopping trip to the Walmart in Washington took place along with Bible readings and bingo. On Thursday morning, residents made homemade suncatchers before monthly birthdays were celebrated in the afternoon with a party plus games. The evening concluded with cookies and stories. On Friday, activity aide Maggie shared her experiences with orphaned racoons, while residents read Old Ole Fishwrapper stories and ate popcorn. Game night wrapped up the week.