This past week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka saw residents and staff enjoy the kick-off to the Welcome Home Summer Concert Series as well as a Father’s Day celebration highlighted by a cookout and entertainment. This past week started out with men’s coffee, a reminiscing in the courtyard, bingo and a piano performance by Daniel Hoffsteter. On June 13, a church service was held along with a test of knowledge with Bible trivia, played some games and Praising Hymn preformed for the first of the concert series. Residents and guests also enjoyed popcorn by Holland’s Caramel Corn. On Wednesday, which was also Flag Day, local 4-H kids brought in and shared various animal projects from goats to kittens and bunnies. The residents loved meeting the kids, their pets and learning all about them. Also, on Wednesday some treats were served in the courtyard along with learning about the song “It’s a Grand Old Flag!” On Thursday, sugar cookies were decorated red, white, and blue, along with a presentation about the most expensive weddings and wedding dresses of all time, as well as played bingo plus a wrap up with the Father’s Day cookout and a bluegrass concert by Illinois Rail. On Friday, there was a short drive to Roanoke, as well as information about the World War II Doughnut Girls, a taste of fresh doughnuts as well as a few round of table games.
Peach Salsa
Ingredients
canning jars
4 cups fresh peaches - peeled, pitted and chopped
4 jalapeno peppers, minced
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped red bell pepper
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¼ cup distilled white vinegar
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon grated lime zest
1 (49 grams) package light fruit pectin crystals
3 ¾ cups white sugar
Directions
Inspect canning jars for cracks and rings for rust and discard any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until salsa is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water. Combine peaches, jalapeño, onion, bell pepper, cilantro, vinegar, garlic, cumin and lime zest in a large saucepan. Mix together pectin and 1/4 cup sugar in a small bowl then stir into peach mixture in the saucepan. Bring to a boil. Stir in remaining 3 1/2 cups sugar. Boil for one minute with constant stirring. Remove from heat and stir for five minutes. Pack salsa into hot, sterilized jars and fill to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims with a moist paper towel to remove any residue. Top with the lids and screw the rings on tightly. Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars two inches apart into boiling water and use a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least one inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover and process for 15 minutes. Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 12 to 24 hours. Press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.