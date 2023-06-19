This past week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka saw residents and staff enjoy the kick-off to the Welcome Home Summer Concert Series as well as a Father’s Day celebration highlighted by a cookout and entertainment. This past week started out with men’s coffee, a reminiscing in the courtyard, bingo and a piano performance by Daniel Hoffsteter. On June 13, a church service was held along with a test of knowledge with Bible trivia, played some games and Praising Hymn preformed for the first of the concert series. Residents and guests also enjoyed popcorn by Holland’s Caramel Corn. On Wednesday, which was also Flag Day, local 4-H kids brought in and shared various animal projects from goats to kittens and bunnies. The residents loved meeting the kids, their pets and learning all about them. Also, on Wednesday some treats were served in the courtyard along with learning about the song “It’s a Grand Old Flag!” On Thursday, sugar cookies were decorated red, white, and blue, along with a presentation about the most expensive weddings and wedding dresses of all time, as well as played bingo plus a wrap up with the Father’s Day cookout and a bluegrass concert by Illinois Rail. On Friday, there was a short drive to Roanoke, as well as information about the World War II Doughnut Girls, a taste of fresh doughnuts as well as a few round of table games.