APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

This past week at the AC Home kicked off on July 15 with fun by way of various experiments based on the Bible with Dr. Fizzlebop. Also, Daryl and Debra Blunier preformed for the residents. On July 16, the Eureka AC Church came and provided the residents with an in-person worship service. On July 17, Sandy led a Bible study for the residents. Also, residents visited in one of the Home courtyards, played bingo, competed in a spelling bee and members of the Congerville AC Church came by and sang. On July 18, there was a morning worship service, while in the afternoon, residents enjoyed dulcimer music followed by a resident council meeting and later that night singers, came from Congerville, Goodfield, Eureka and Roanoke. On Wednesday, residents played Uno, worked on some baking and enjoyed root beer floats in the courtyard. Thursday was Family Fun Day Event, as generous donors provided hot dogs, hamburgers, Pepsi products and more. There were games, a misting tent, popcorn, snow cones, pony rides, barrel rides, Sweet Girl Treats, prizes, goats, a face painter and more. The event was co-sponsored with the Eureka Public Library as part of their dive into reading summer reading Program. On Friday, July birthdays were celebrated with a party along with games plus the musical talents of Bob and Judy Ernst.