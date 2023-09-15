On Sept. 11, residents began with a Bible study and coffee hour in the morning. In the afternoon, they went outside and played shuffle board and bingo. In the evening, members of the AC Faith parishes of Congerville and Eureka came and sang with the residents. On Sept. 12, residents enjoyed Chinese food from Cherry Garden in Washington, attended a worship service and listened to Liane Smith play the baby grand piano. On Wednesday, residents listened to Doug Martin sing and play the guitar, played state capital bingo with the fourth grade class from the Countryside Private School and watched an Andy Griffith marathon. On Thursday, residents made apple pie bread pudding, went shopping at the Walmart in Washington, made coffee filter butterflies, had cookies and shared stories. On Friday, residents helped decorate for the upcoming Harvest Week, played with puppies, enjoyed some fresh popcorn, shared stories about 9-11 and the love people expressed in the face of tragedy.
Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon Rice Bowl
Ingredients
2 six-ounce salmon filets
4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning
1 head broccoli, chopped into small pieces
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/3 cup bourbon whiskey
1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 small clove garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
2 cups cooked white rice
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and spray a baking pan with cooking spray. Place salmon filets skin side down on the prepared baking pan then brush with Dijon mustard and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Toss broccoli, olive oil and onion powder together in a bowl. Spread broccoli on the baking pan. Bake in the preheated oven until the salmon flakes easily with a fork for about 15 minutes. Combine bourbon, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until brown sugar is dissolved and sauce begins to bubble for one to three minutes. Divide rice into two serving bowls. To each bowl, add half the broccoli and one salmon filet. Pour bourbon teriyaki sauce over each bowl.