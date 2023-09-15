On Sept. 11, residents began with a Bible study and coffee hour in the morning. In the afternoon, they went outside and played shuffle board and bingo. In the evening, members of the AC Faith parishes of Congerville and Eureka came and sang with the residents. On Sept. 12, residents enjoyed Chinese food from Cherry Garden in Washington, attended a worship service and listened to Liane Smith play the baby grand piano. On Wednesday, residents listened to Doug Martin sing and play the guitar, played state capital bingo with the fourth grade class from the Countryside Private School and watched an Andy Griffith marathon. On Thursday, residents made apple pie bread pudding, went shopping at the Walmart in Washington, made coffee filter butterflies, had cookies and shared stories. On Friday, residents helped decorate for the upcoming Harvest Week, played with puppies, enjoyed some fresh popcorn, shared stories about 9-11 and the love people expressed in the face of tragedy.