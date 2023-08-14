On Aug. 7, the men visited and enjoyed treats during coffee hour then in the afternoon residents relaxed in the courtyard and played bingo. In the evening, residents enjoyed violin music. On Aug. 8, a worship service was held followed by afternoon Bible trivia and games. In the evening, singers came from Eureka, Congerville, Goodfield and Roanoke. On Wednesday, residents took a bus over to the AC Home of Roanoke and had a water fight in the rain. On Thursday after some morning games, residents enjoyed popsicles in the courtyard, listened to assistant nursing director Cindy Stoller play the grand piano, enjoyed a meal courtesy of Pizza Hut followed by an evening of cookies and stories. On Friday, the Cooking Club made dirt cups and in the afternoon residents from the AC Home of Roanoke came over to enjoy Texas Sheet cake and homemade ice cream in the courtyard.

Preheat a gas grill for high heat or arrange charcoal briquettes on one side of the barbeque. Lightly oil the grate. Combine cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt and pepper in a small jar then close the lid and shake to mix. Trim the membrane sheath from the back of each rack. Run a small, sharp knife between the membrane and each rib then snip off the membrane as much as possible. Sprinkle as much of the rub onto both sides of ribs as desired. To prevent ribs from becoming too dark and spicy, do not thoroughly rub spices into ribs. Store any unused spice mix in a jar for future use. Place aluminum foil on the lower rack to capture drippings and prevent flare-ups. Lay ribs on the top rack of the grill (away from the coals, if using briquettes). Reduce gas heat to low and close the lid. Cook ribs, undisturbed as possible, until meat pulls away easily from the bone for one hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush ribs with barbecue sauce and grill for an additional five minutes. Serve ribs as a whole rack or cut between each rib bone and pile on a platter.