APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

The residents were able to enjoy the air conditioning inside during the extreme heat days. A few did venture out for shirt bits, but soon decided it would be better to cool off inside. On Aug. 21, the men visited during coffee hour, while residents played rummy cube and bingo before the evening wrapped up with singers from the Congerville AC Church. On Aug. 22, a morning worship service was held and the afternoon consisted of games as well as the sound of dulcimers. On Wednesday, residents played Uno with some members of the high school PACE class, shucked corn, made pickles and homemade salsa. On Thursday, residents baked cookies, visited during coffee hour, competed in trivia, played games, enjoyed guitar as part of a sing-a-long with Cindy Stoller and listened to stories. On Friday, residents enjoyed the musical talents of JoAnn Jasmin as she played the piano, ate fresh made popcorn and listened to stories.

Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Ingredients

Marinade one pound chicken tenderloins

½ cup buttermilk

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Breading ⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon paprika

salt to taste

1 large egg

2 tablespoons buttermilk

¾ cup Italian-style panko bread crumbs

⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

olive oil spray

Directions

Combine chicken tenders, buttermilk, salt and cayenne in a large re-sealable plastic bag. Refrigerate for at least two hours. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup. Combine flour, paprika and salt in a shallow bowl. Whisk egg and two tablespoons buttermilk in another bowl. Mix breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, seafood seasoning and garlic powder in a third bowl. Drain chicken and discard marinade. Dredge chicken in flour mixture and shake off the excess. Dip into egg mixture, and turn in breadcrumb mixture, pressing down to make sure the breading adheres to the chicken tender. Place the crumb-coated tenders on the prepared baking sheet, and give each side a good spray of olive oil. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear for 15 to 18 minutes, which is dependent on the thickness. Flip halfway through. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.