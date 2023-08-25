Related to this story

Most Popular

APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

On Aug. 7, the men visited and enjoyed treats during coffee hour then in the afternoon residents relaxed in the courtyard and played bingo. In…

Diabetes clinic on tap

EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension will sponsor a diabetes clinic on Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church…